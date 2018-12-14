2019 Monster Energy Supercross TV Schedule Announced

Yesterday we discovered the 2019 Monster Energy Supercross television schedule via a tweet from Sports Business Journal reporter Adam Stern.

Today, Feld Motor Sports made the new venture with NBC Sports Group official with the following press release.

STAMFORD, Conn. – NBC Sports Group and Feld Motor Sports have agreed to an exclusive multi-year media partnership in which NBC Sports will become the official home of Monster Energy AMA Supercross, an FIM World Championship, and Monster Jam in the United States beginning in 2019, both parties announced today.

NBC Sports Group will present comprehensive coverage of all Supercross Heats, Last Chance Qualifiers and Main Events across NBC, NBCSN, NBCSports.com, the NBC Sports app and NBC Sports Gold – NBC Sports Digital’s direct-to-consumer live streaming product. NBC Sports will also showcase 26 Monster Jam events on NBCSN, all of which will stream on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app.

NBC Sports Gold will offer subscribers “Supercross Pass” – a comprehensive one-stop-shop package of events that will include all Supercross qualifiers and races live and without commercial interruption , as well as full on-demand replays. “Supercross Pass” is available now for $74.99. Click here to purchase.

“We’re proud to welcome Feld Motor Sports properties, Monster Energy Supercross and Monster Jam, to the NBC Sports family,” said Jon Miller, President, Programming, NBC Sports and NBCSN. “Fans know that NBC Sports is The Home of Motorsports in the U.S., and the addition of Supercross and Monster Jam to our portfolio further enhances our robust offering on NBC, NBCSN and NBC Sports’ digital platforms, including our direct-to-consumer product, NBC Sports Gold.”

“With the rise in attendance and viewership of our Supercross and Monster Jam properties, moving to The Home of Motorsports with NBC Sports Group for our media coverage is a natural fit,” said Vicki Silver, Chief Marketing Officer for Feld Entertainment. “More than 70 percent of our fan base is from the millennial age group, and with NBC Sports Gold and our new partnership, we will offer viewing flexibility and exclusive content to Supercross fans. Monster Jam programming and content will also be enhanced with by NBC Sports’ digital portfolio.”

Monster Energy Supercross is the most competitive and highest-profile off-road motorcycle racing championship in the world attracting millions of fans set inside the world’s most recognizable and prestigious stadiums.

NBC Sports looks ahead to 2019 with Supercross and Monster Jam preview shows on Saturday, Dec. 22, at 3 p.m. ET and 4 p.m. ET on NBC. Those season preview programs will encore on Saturday, Dec. 29 on NBCSN at 7 p.m. ET and 8 p.m. ET.

NBC Sports’ 2019 Supercross programming begins Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019, on NBCSN with live coverage from Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, Calif., kicking off the first of 15 consecutive weeks of Supercross on NBC, NBCSN, NBCSports.com, the NBC Sports app and NBC Sports Gold. The 2019 schedule includes a pair of events airing on NBC: Sunday, Jan. 13 from University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., and Sunday, May 5 from Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas. The 2019 coverage will culminate with the Monster Energy Cup in Las Vegas on Saturday, Oct. 19 on NBCSN.

Below is the full 2019 Monster Energy Supercross schedule on NBC and NBCSN.