Supercross TV Schedule—and Move to NBC Sports Group—Revealed
Today on Twitter, Sports Business Journal reporter Adam Stern released news that Feld Motor Sports has signed a multi-year deal with the NBC Sports Group to air Monster Energy Supercross and Monster Jam starting in 2019.
Monster Energy Supercross and Monster Jam have previously been broadcast on Fox Sports.
In a second tweet, Stern revealed the 2019 Monster Energy Supercross TV Schedule.
Here's the '19 @Supercross live schedules, with the first shot being for linear TV airings on @NBC and @NBCSN, and the second shot being the schedule for the OTT NBC Sports Gold package:— Adam Stern (@A_S12) December 14, 2018
➖ Two races this upcoming season will be on the @NBC broadcast channel. pic.twitter.com/eG4T9SyYjg
From his tweet, here's the television schedule (in the U.S.) for 2019:
In addition, here's a weekend airing schedule for events with the NBC Sports Gold App.
Stern is the first to break this news, we'll follow up with more information as it becomes available.