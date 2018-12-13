Supercross TV Schedule—and Move to NBC Sports Group—Revealed

December 13, 2018 8:55pm
Today on Twitter, Sports Business Journal reporter Adam Stern released news that Feld Motor Sports has signed a multi-year deal with the NBC Sports Group to air Monster Energy Supercross and Monster Jam starting in 2019.

Monster Energy Supercross and Monster Jam have previously been broadcast on Fox Sports.

In a second tweet, Stern revealed the 2019 Monster Energy Supercross TV Schedule.

From his tweet, here's the television schedule (in the U.S.) for 2019:

The events with * appear to be non-live airings. Two shows will air on the NBC Network with the rest on NBCSN.
In addition, here's a weekend airing schedule for events with the NBC Sports Gold App. 

Stern is the first to break this news, we'll follow up with more information as it becomes available. 