Live Show Before A1! Watch The PulpMX/Racer X Show In Person

You wanna argue with us? Or maybe you just want to watch JT and Matthes argue in person? We are taking the PulpMX/Racer X Show, live on Friday, January 4 (the night before Anaheim 1) in Costa Mesa, California, at Segerstrom Center for the Arts. We'll have all the usual characters assembled from both the PulpMX Show and our Racer X Race Review podcasts. You know em: Steve Matthes, Jason Weigandt, Jason Thomas, Kris Keefer, and more. Plus, since this is the night before A1, we're expecting guests to show up.

We did a live show like this before Monster Energy Cup in Las Vegas and it was a hit. So if you're in the Anaheim area for A1, come bench race with us in person.

A limited number of tickets start at $25, with VIP tickets $45. You can purchase tickets here.