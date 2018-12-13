Well, we've been waiting for final confirmation on the 2019 250 lineup for the JGR/Yoshimura Suzuki team, and today we kinda sorta got it, via the team's new gear sponsor, Answer.

According to Answer's press release:

The team will be competing in the Monster Energy Supercross series in both the East and West regions with riders Alex Martin, Jimmy Decotis, Kyle Peters and Enzo Lopes. Later in the year they will turn their sights to the Lucas Oil Outdoor Motocross Series.

Martin is new to the team, and he's the only 250 rider the team had officially confirmed for 2019 until this point. We had heard that Decotis, Peters, and Lopes were all waiting for JGR, which lost title sponsor Autotrader.com, to make its racing plans official. All three of those riders rode for JGR in 2018 and all three continued to ride and train in hopes they would be renewed for the new season. It appears that has happened.

In the press release, JGR/Yoshimura Suzuki team manager Jeremy Albrecht states, “We’re beyond excited to partner with Answer Racing for 2019 and 2020. Answer has long been on the cutting edge of design and style trends. The JGRMX Suzuki 250 Factory Team riders rave about the performance and fit of the Answer Racing gear. It’s cool how our 250 athletes will have a cohesive look in the pits and out on the track. These are several reasons why the JGRMX/Answer Racing partnership is a win-win.”

“JGR Suzuki operates a very professional program that we are very happy to be apart of. We are looking forward to working with the 250 program for the next two years and have the ability to showcase all of Answer Racing’s newest apparel”, stated marketing manager Randy Valade.

The JGR/Yoshimura Suzuki 250 team will make their Answer Racing debut on January 5 at Anaheim stadium.