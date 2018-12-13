Gavin Faith Announces Retirement From Professional Racing

Two-time Amsoil Arenacross and Australian Supercross SX2 Champion Gavin Faith has announced his retirement from professional racing.

Faith, 26, a native of Fort Dodge, Iowa, turned pro in 2012 and spent most of his early career as a privateer and fill-in, including a stint with JGR. In 2015, Faith won his first career arenacross race and eventually won two titles (2016 and 2017).

Last year during the second practice at the Nampa, Idaho, round of arenacross, Faith had a bad crash and sustained a fractured T-3, 4, and 5 vertebrae and two broken ribs. Faith missed the remainder of the championship, which was won by Jacob Hayes.

Earlier this year, Feld Motor Sports, promoters of Monster Energy Supercross and Amsoil Arenacross, announced that the 2018 would be the last for the arenacross series.

Faith wrote on Instagram that his back injury sustained earlier this year will keep him from racing professionally.

“It’s been one hell of a ride but all good things must come to an end. If you told me I would win four championships and make a living racing a dirt bike when I was little I probably wouldn’t believe you. It’s been a hell of a good time through the good times and even the bad times! Looking back I wouldn’t have changed a thing. I’ve met so many amazing people and made so many life long friends from all over the world. I was able to travel, have fun, and accomplish so many more things then I ever imagined. I unfortunately seriously injured my back in March which will prevent me from racing professionally. At the end of the day I need to take care of myself and do what’s best for me. Even though racing for a living is great there’s a lot more to life then racing. I want to thank everybody that supported me along the way whether you were family, friend, fan, or sponsor. Not sure what the future holds yet but I look forward to whatever life has in store for me!”