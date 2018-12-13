CDR Yamaha Monster Energy Team Welcomes Luke Clout

The CDR Yamaha Monster Energy Team are excited to reveal their second rider for the 2019 season, with Luke Clout joining Kirk Gibbs behind the handlebars on the teams’ championship winning YZ450Fs.

Clout is contracted to race the 2019 MX Nationals and the Australian Supercross Championship in the MX1 division where his familiar bold number four will be bolted firmly to his YZ450F machines.

Luke Clout has enjoyed plenty of Yamaha experience and was the MX Nationals MX2 champion in 2014 when he raced for the Serco Yamaha team. He then moved into the MX1 division on the more powerful 450cc, but it wasn’t until the 2018 season where Clout really found his feet on the bigger bike and demanded the attention of the CDR Yamaha Monster Energy team.

Placing third in this years’ MX Nationals and often Australia’s fastest 450cc rider in the Australian Supercross Championships, Clout jumped at the chance to be parked under the CDR awning for 2019 and feels he is ready to take the next step in his racing career.

“Being at Serco Yamaha a few years ago, I always looked at CDR Yamaha as the next step in my career but there wasn’t a spot available for me at the time, which I completely understand,” Clout begins. “It may have taken me an extra few years to get here, but I’m so happy and proud to be racing for CDR Yamaha Monster Energy Team in 2019 and I can’t wait to get stuck into testing and the new season.