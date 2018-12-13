There’s a new import onto the American racing scene. Following in the footsteps of Jeff Leisk, Michael Byrne, Chad Reed, Brett Metcalfe, and a few others, Australia is sending its next big thing to the USA pro motocross scene. Like so many others, Hunter Lawrence had to first stop over in Europe for a few years. He won some races and showed USA fans he was for real at the last two Motocross of Nations, when he took the MX2 win last year at Matterley Basin and this year was in the mix for the overall.

Lawrence is all signed up at GEICO Honda (his brother Jett is also with the GEICO amateur program) and ready to conquer America. Like so many others who come here, though, he’s not adept at supercross just yet. There will be a learning curve for the kid.

“We tried to be as smart about it as we could,” Lawrence told us on the PulpMX Show about his decision to head to Europe. “All of the Aussies that went via Europe onwards to America had a better success rate opposed to the guys that went direct from Australia to America. So we were like, there’s obviously something that has to be learned here in Europe. But at that time, if we had an opportunity to go to America or Europe, we probably would have taken it. It was just at that point; that was what we were looking for.”

The 2018 MX2 season didn’t go the way Lawrence or anyone really thought it would. Booted off Suzuki’s GP effort when they folded up, Lawrence was with a brand-new team, on a brand-new CRF250R, and there were struggles all around at times. After the GEICO guys helped out with settings, though, Lawrence’s results did improve a bit. Through it all, Lawrence said there are no regrets about this past year.

“I’d done everything I could,” he said. “I worked my ass off. We had three injuries throughout the season, so you can look at it a lot of ways. You see some guys that have one injury during the season and they just don’t get back up to where they were before during the season. We had three injuries and we were still able to come back and be battling for … towards the end we were battling for wins and we were up racing the top guys.