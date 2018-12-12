REC MX Billet Clutch Cable Guide Now Available

The same style billet clutch cable guide that was previously available for the 2014-2019 YZ250F and 2014-2017 YZ450F is now available for the latest YZ450F’s. The REC MX billet clutch cable guide was used and tested by the Traders Racing Yamaha team in 2018 by riders Luke Renzland, Nick Gaines, and Jayce Pennington, with Renzland landing on the podium in the 250 East/West showdown. Kenny Day also used the REC MX billet clutch cable guide in winning the +30 Amateur National Championship.

Skip Norfolk, the Race Director for the Club MX / Traders Redemption Racing Team had this to say about why they chose to use this product for 2018 and again in 2019:

“The REC MX Billet Clutch Cable Guide with no doubt offers the rider a much more consistence and smooth engagement of the clutch. The feel is more stable, does not pulse in the riders hands during the engagement of the clutch pack and the disengagement process is always smooth and constant, with a more constant strength of pull. This “bolt-on part” does what is says it will do. It manages the cable torque and maintains the cable angle and the activator arm at the engine cases….pull, after pull, after pull. The riders all feel a much more consistent and smooth clutch engagement, this translates into a more predictable and repeatable operation of the clutch.”

