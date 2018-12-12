Racer X Survey TLD Toolbox Winner Announcement

We want to thank everyone who took part in our online survey. Those of you who filled out the survey will help us better understand how to serve you better.

We chose one person out of the thousands of people and stepped up their garage game.

Congratulations to Kacper Lesny on winning a filled Troy Lee Designs Moto Toolbox from Sonic Tools, valued at $600.

If you have yet to receive your log-in for the three free months of Racer X Illustrated, please contact online@racerxonline.com with subject head: TLD Survey.

About the Toolbox

The innovative Sonic Tools/Troy Lee Designs Moto Toolbox Solution comes equipped with three filled drawers, complete with chemical-resistant and laser-cut foam inlays with tools carefully placed and clearly labeled. The Sonic Tools and Troy Lee Designs Moto Toolbox Solution is the result of a collaborative effort between two forward-thinking companies with a focus on improving functionality and efficiency in the moto world. The toolbox is lightweight and high-quality, featuring strong aluminum handles with comfortable grip. Professional-grade hardware and construction combined with smooth, rounded front top lid with “SONIC” stamped into the steel creates a sleek design. All three drawers feature ball-bearing slides and are retractable and a front centralized safety lock.