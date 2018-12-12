Throughout the month of December, Racer X Online editors and contributors will be handing out one award each day for an outstanding performance or effort or product related to the global motocross industry in 2018. Each winner will receive this award, which we’re calling a Roger, just like the Academy Awards have their Oscars. It’s in honor of Roger DeCoster, a great ambassador for the sport of motocross for more than 50 years. Today’s topic is Racer X Mechanic of the Year.

When we were thinking of someone for the Roger Award for the Mechanic of the Year there were plenty of worthy candidates. Billy Hartle helped Aaron Plessinger to two titles, Brian Kranz won an outdoor title with Eli Tomac, and Chris Laredo wrenched Jason Anderson to the 450SX title.

(To me, I think an outdoor title is way gnarlier to win for a wrench by the way. The 12 rounds of Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship is crazy hard work for a mechanic.)

There are plenty of people that would love to be a factory mechanic and for sure it’s a pretty cool job. If you can’t make it as a racer, then being an integral part of their success is pretty close, right?

Here’s the thing: a mechanic’s job has changed a hell of a lot the last decade or so. It’s not the hands-on job that so many people think it is. The riders at the highest level are CEO’s of a little company that includes trainers, coaches, significant others, man-friends, and more. The days of the wrench and the rider working side by side and working on the perfect lap/bike set-up are over. On the team side there are team managers, suspension guys, suspension company guys, motor guys, crew chiefs, and more. The guy that’s actually bolting the bike together is many times, way, way, way down the totem pole.

What in the heck has happened to the Skip Norfolk’s of the world?

They’re mostly gone nowadays but there’s one man out there that was all in with his rider the last five years or so. First with Andrew Short and now with Blake Baggett, Nate Alexander took being a mechanic back to the old school.