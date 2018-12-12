On This Day in Moto December 12

December 12

1972

Kawasaki ran this advertisement for what turned out to be their first major motocross title, though it would come in a circuitous route. Brad Lackey was picked to ride the new Kawasaki prototype MXer in the new summer AMA 500cc National Championship Series, as well as the 11-race Trans-AMA Series that followed. When the points were added up from the two series, "Bad" Brad had more than double the points of series runner-up Gary Jones of the Yamaha team.

Of course, Jones rode a 250 during the 250/500 Nationals as well as the 250 Inter-Am Series and won the first AMA 250 Motocross title that same season. And because Lackey had not actually won any of the Trans-AMA races, let alone the championship, when it ended Kawasaki ran this spread declaring Lackey "1972 Grand National Champion."

It wasn't really an official title, but Lackey was certainly the outstanding 500 rider on the two AMA circuits.