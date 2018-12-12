2018 Loretta Lynn Remastered Series Now On RacerTV

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. - MX Sports and Racer TV are excited to announce the debut of the 2018 Loretta Lynn Remastered Series.

This announcement allows viewers to watch 90 individual motos from the 2018 AMA Amateur National in full HD. The Remastered videos have experienced hundreds of thousands of views dating back to 2014, and are available to watch on RacerTV.com.

The Remastered series comes after Racer TV delivered an unprecedented 46 hours of LIVE streaming coverage straight from the AMA Amateur National at the historic Loretta Lynn Ranch the week of July 30 - August 4. Throughout that week at The Ranch, fans and family members were able to watch their favorite riders compete LIVE at least once from Hurricane Mills, Tennessee, resulting in an unprecedented 617,000 views via Livestream and Facebook Live.