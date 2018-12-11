This December, Motocross of Nations Team Puerto Rico will head to Puerto Rico to offer aid and relief with the funds raised. Despite more than a year having passed since the U.S. territory was devastated by Hurricane Maria, the community is still very much in need.

Thanks to a tremendous amount of support from the motocross community and with the backing from amazing partners such as CBDmd, Team Puerto Rico is excited to announce they are headed to Puerto Rico on December 10 for a relief mission that will put money raised to use. In addition to funds raised, the team is also thankful for the support from Global Disaster Outreach, California based construction company NeWave Construction, and Road to Recovery who are all joining with Team Puerto Rico to help with local relief efforts.

During the relief mission, the team has a busy schedule that will run from sunrise to sunset. On day one the team will focus on getting a motocross facility back to running condition with work that includes setting up a track awning, a finish line jump stage, flagger stands on jumps, and a community ride day to break it in properly.

The second and third days of the trip will be focused on rebuilding homes with work that includes new concrete slab roofing, new windows and doors, repairing cracks in the floorwork, beginning needed electric work, pressure washing the interior and exterior of the houses, and hiring a waste management service to haul trash out of the neighborhood.

On day four the crew will head to a school that is in need of care. The team will look to build a play feature, make necessary repairs to the school pavilion, conduct a large book donation for the school’s library, build soccer goals and donate new soccer balls, donate school supplies such as backpacks, pens and pencils, children’s T-shirts and sweatshirts, and end the day with a pizza party.

On the final day of the relief mission, the team will set up a Supply Distribution location at a local community center. Basic necessities such as water, diapers, hygiene products, dental products, and more will be available in a central location so the surrounding community can get what they need.

Team Puerto Rico would like to thank the fans, the motocross industry, and the motocross community for coming together for this great cause. It would not have been possible without all of your support.

Keep up with the team online at www.teampuertorico2018.com and on social media so you can see what they’re up to in Puerto Rico and don’t forget to follow all of the great partners involved.