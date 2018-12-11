Bullet Proof Designs Releases New KTM Radiator Guards

Bullet Proof Designs is infiltrating the KTM market with Radiator Guards for all 2019 models. Machined from solid 6061-T6 billet aluminum and built right here in the USA, the lightweight guards mount to the frame for superior strength in frontal and side protection. Prevent unbearable damages when riding through the toughest terrain imaginable with unparalleled protection. A ribbed design paired with a lower bowl protector boasts robustness against the inevitable rock flying through the air as you race across the desert or the lone branch poking through the brush waiting to penetrate the radiators. Offered with a lifetime warranty to ensure confidence in the rider, the Radiator Guards are available in silver, black, blue, and orange to enhance the looks and durability of any KTM at a fraction of the cost of a new radiator. An additional strap kit to secure the radiator shrouds is also available.

Visit www.bulletproofdesigns.com for more information.