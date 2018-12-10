Film: Wes Williams and Jason Crane

Edit: Wes Williams

Hosts: Jason Weigandt, Steve Matthes, Jason Thomas, and David Pingree

Jason Anderson is the defending champion, Eli Tomac has won half of all the races held over the last two seasons, Marvin Musquin has finished second in three-straight 450 title chases, and Ken Roczen continues his comeback from devastating injuries.

These are the four biggest names in Monster Energy AMA Supercross, an FIM World Championship, and we discuss their chances in the first episode of the sixth-annual Monster Energy Racer X SX Preview Show.

Jason Weigandt, Steve Matthes, David Pingree, and Jason Thomas invade the Pro Circuit race shop in Southern California to get you the latest gossip and insider info from the center of supercross, and also make their predictions on what will go right—and wrong—for the contenders.

Thanks to our sponsors: Monster Energy, Pro Taper, LS2 Helmets, New Ray Toys, and 100%.

