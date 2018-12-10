Encinitas, Calif. – One week away from the 3rd Annual Jessy Nelson MX School at Fox Raceway and spots are filling up fast. Next Friday, December 14th from 8am to 3pm PST, riders of all skill levels and ages will have the chance to learn from some of the top motocross/supercross riders and coaches like The “Professor” Gary Bailey, Davi Millsaps, Grant Langston, Dave Pingree, Robbie Maddison, Doug Dubach, and Ryan Honstein. The TLD Race team will be onsite this year to help with the already stacked coaching roster.

New this year will be the “vendor village”. Attendees will be able to interact with our vending partners like MedTerra, Ogio, Fun Bike Center, and many more. The TLD mechanical support van will also be set up to help with small mechanical needs should they arise.

With a minimum donation of $150.00 per rider you’ll have a full day packed with years of knowledge and experience. Participants can expect small class groups, with a cap of only 100 entries total; they’ll gain valuable skills from the best in the business. Coaches will be split in groups of two with a focus on specific parts of the tracks; starts, turns, big jumps, and “S turns”. With your donation you will receive a complimentary breakfast, delicious lunch, access to the Red Bull Recharge Zone, a swag bag, and raffles. More industry and pro coaches are to be announced soon.

To register and more details go here.

Details

Date: 12/14/18

Time: 8am – 3pm PDT

Location: Fox Raceway

