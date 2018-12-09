On This Day In Moto: December 9

December 9

1989

At the second night of the Lucky Strike Supercross in Geneva, Switzerland, U.S. Suzuki rider Guy Cooper won the main event over a pair of European riders, Frenchman Yann Guedard and Dutch Yamaha rider John Van den Berk, a two-time FIM Motocross World Champion.

2006

At the Vancouver round of what is now called Amp'd Mobile AMA Supercross, an FIM World Championship, and this time all of the teams were in. Makita Suzuki's Ricky Carmichael battled with Kawasaki's James Stewart and Yamaha's Chad Reed all in Canada, all on 450s. Stewart would lead much of the main event, but on the 15th lap Carmichael would make the pass on Stewart and ride off with the win. Stewart would finish second, Chad Reed third, David Vuillemin fourth on a Honda.