On Thursday, we posted a list of 11 riders with good rides, good health, and good scenarios heading into the 2019 Monster Energy Supercross campaign. Those riders are: Chad Reed, Malcolm Stewart, Justin Brayton, Blake Baggett, Justin Barcia, Cole Seely, Justin Hill, Joey Savatgy, Aaron Plessinger, Zach Osborne, and Cooper Webb.

Basically, these are top riders sitting just below the Anderson/Tomac/Musquin/Roczen group on the hype chart. Let’s analyze this gang of 11 a little further with three questions and three responses for this week’s 3 on 3.

1. Out of these 11, who is most ready to surprise people for 2019?

Steve Matthes: I think Zach Osborne has the chance to surprise people in 2019. I mean, he's a multiple champion and on a great bike so I'm not sure it would be a huge surprise to see him do well. At Paris and Geneva, I was very impressed with the #16. He's in great shape, his speed is there, whoops were semi-tough there, and he was good in them. I like Wacko, we're friends, so maybe this is some sort of bias here, but man he looks great. I don't think Barcia, Baggett, or Seely can surprise—they're solid vets at this point and will be in the mix for podiums every weekend.

Jason Thomas: Steve has been spraying Zacho with pump so I will go elsewhere. I think Blake Baggett has a chance to get back to his best form. With the late arrival of the new KTM last season, everyone on orange seemed to struggle early with settings. The entire month of January seemed to be a testing session (remember Musquin's issues at Houston?). With an entire off-season to dial in the same chassis, I think Blake will come in much more confident and prepared. The arm pump I watched him shaking off all day at A1 shouldn't be an issue. He should be able to find his mid-season form much earlier and battle for podiums like we expect. His ability to start at the front will be a key component of this success in the deepest field I can remember.

Jason Weigandt: Surprise is hard to define, because when a guy does awesome and you say he's a surprise, does that imply that you weren't expecting him to do well? I'm just going to predict someone will improve his results a lot, and the best bet is Malcolm Stewart. Malcolm's career-best 450SX finish is sixth, but most of the time, he's been back in the 11-15 range. I think he'll be much better this year. In previous Decembers, Malcolm has been without a team, and I don't think he will push himself every day without a squad around him to keep him motivated. Everyone is different. Broc Tickle has still been training like a mad man even though he doesn't know when he will start racing again. I don't think that's Malcolm's style. But Mookie has a team now, he's been working hard with Gareth Swanepoel, and I think he will be much better this season.

I have no doubts about Malcolm’s skills and program now. The only question I have is consistency. In the past Malcolm struggled in the mains, and I figured that's because he was tired, and because he was stringing together a guess on bike setup during the season. Now that he's coming in strong and with plenty of testing, will he eliminate the mistakes, or is this just part of his deal?