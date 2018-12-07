Redux: Dudes Riding

Things changed quickly. In the early 2000s, the factory test tracks were top-secret private property, and you could only imagine what off-season laps looked like in your dreams. Occasionally photos would emerge from the tracks, or a big-time gear sponsor would produce a single absolute must-see video that you could watch through the buffering of your slow internet speed.

But as internet video grew simpler, the “test track video” became an off-season staple. YouTube became littered with them.

Now, it’s even easier. The boys just hand their phone over to someone before going out for a lap, and bam, social media is primed for a feed straight from the track. The tracks used to be top-secret, now riders are pumping out content to build their social media base. 

We’ve collected some clips right here so you can see what the off-season work of late 2018 looks like.

Eli Tomac helmet cam

Short clip from today’s ride.

Eli Tomac riding

2nd time through was better.

Ken Roczen and Adam Cianciarulo

Back to playing cat & mouse with @adamcianciarulo

Jason Anderson and Zach Osborne

Ken Roczen

Playing @harris__110

Cole Seely

Chad Reed

Justin Hill 

Raw work

Justin Hill 

Joey Savatgy

Justin Barcia

Aaron Plessinger

Chase Sexton

Alex Ray on his new H.E.P. Suzuki

@shredvpaps

Christian Craig

Sprint day with @coleseely (@jett_lawrence49)

RJ Hampshire

Hunter Lawrence

Justin Cooper

Colt Nichols

Dylan Ferrandis

MitchelL Oldenburg

Adam Cianciarulo

@zackfreeberg

Austin Forkner