On This Day In Moto: December 7

December 7

December 7 will forever be known in America as "a day that will live in infamy" following the surprise attacks on Pearl Harbor by the Japanese in 1941. As far as our sport and racing goes, because of the lateness of the date on the calendar December 7 was just a little late for the old Trans-AMA Series as well as the more recent Paris-Bercy Supercross races in France, and a little late for the newer World Supercross rounds that popped up early in this millennium. But we did find a few things that happened in moto on this day otherwise known for that aforementioned infamy...

1990

In the first night of the Geneva Supercross, Team Yamaha's Doug Dubach took the win over Honda rider Jean-Michel Bayle, with Kawasaki rider Ron Lechien finishing third.

2003

Yesterday we talked about the remarkably muddy Seville Supercross of December 6, 2003, and the fact that we couldn't find any footage of the race, which was won by New Zealander Darryl Hurley. Well, a reader named Jospeh Wertzberger sent us a link of Bar-to-Bar 2004 and the first race featured is that mudder from Spain 15 years ago. Check it out right here (and thanks Joseph):