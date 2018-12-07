MotoTees Is Hiring Transport Drivers For 2019 SX and MX

The MotoTees team is currently accepting applications for a transport drivers for the 2019 Supercross and Pro Motocross seasons. Serious inquiries only. 

All applicants must meet the following guidelines to be able to apply for position:

  • Driver must hold a current and valid class A, CDL license.
  • Driver must have at least 2 years experience on CDL license.
  • Driver must be at least 25 years of age.

Responsibilities would include:

  • Driving transporter from event to event.
  • Loading/unload equipment and assist in maintaining our truck and trailer.
  • Managing staff for merchandise sales.

Preferred: 2 year Class A CDL

Qualifications:

  • HONEST HARD WORKER
  • Ability to travel between January through August.
  • Takes passion and pride in job
  • Works well with others, works as a team

Please email John at john@gear.mx for more information. 