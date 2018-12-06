Racer X Films: Garage Build 2018 TM MX 144 / 125
Build: TM Racing
Text: David Pingree
Photos: Simon Cudby
TM Racing is a powerhouse when it comes to two-stroke engines. Anybody in the karting world will tell you that their 125 motors are rockets. We took their 144, a machine that’s already quick, and turned it into a race bike for our friend Jimmy Albertson.
Thunder Designs
Custom Thunder Graphics
www.thunderdesigns.net
VHM
Cylinder Head
www.vhm.nl
Scalvini
Exhaust Pipe
www.scalviniracing.com
Vertex Pistons
Pro Replica Piston Kit (Ring, Pin, Clips)
www.vertexpistons.com
Supersprox
Custom Rear Sprocket, Chain
www.supersproxusa.com
Dunlop
MX3S 80/100-21 (Front)
MX3S 100/90-19 (Rear)
www.dunlopmotorcycletires.com
Moto Seat
Custom Cool Seat Cover
www.motoseat.com
Scar Titanium
Footpegs
www.scar-racing.com
Renthal
604 Fat Bars, Grips
www.renthal.com
VP Racing Fuels
MRX02 Fuel
www.vpracingfuels.com
Maxima Racing Oils
Two-Stroke Oil, Gear Oil
www.maximausa.com
Works Connection
Bike Stand
www.worksconnection.com
Pro X
Front and Rear Rotors
www.pro-x.com
CUD_5572 Simon Cudby CUD_5544 Simon Cudby CUD_5582 Simon Cudby CUD_5630 Simon Cudby CUD_5550 Simon Cudby CUD_5601 Simon Cudby CUD_5560 Simon Cudby CUD_5559 Simon Cudby CUD_5565 Simon Cudby CUD_5551 Simon Cudby CUD_5545 Simon Cudby CUD_5580 Simon Cudby CUD_5553 Simon Cudby CUD_5640 Simon Cudby CUD_5571 Simon Cudby CUD_5583 Simon Cudby CUD_5554 Simon Cudby CUD_5558 Simon Cudby CUD_5595 Simon Cudby CUD_5540 Simon Cudby CUD_5556 Simon Cudby CUD_5603 Simon Cudby CUD_5548 Simon Cudby CUD_5569 Simon Cudby CUD_5563 Simon Cudby