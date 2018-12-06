Racer X Films: Garage Build 2018 TM MX 144 / 125

December 6, 2018 9:50am | by:

Build: TM Racing
Text: David Pingree
Photos: Simon Cudby

TM Racing is a powerhouse when it comes to two-stroke engines. Anybody in the karting world will tell you that their 125 motors are rockets. We took their 144, a machine that’s already quick, and turned it into a race bike for our friend Jimmy Albertson.

Thunder Designs

Custom Thunder Graphics
 www.thunderdesigns.net

VHM 

Cylinder Head
 www.vhm.nl

Scalvini

 Exhaust Pipe 
www.scalviniracing.com

Vertex Pistons

 Pro Replica Piston Kit (Ring, Pin, Clips) 
www.vertexpistons.com

Supersprox

Custom Rear Sprocket, Chain  
www.supersproxusa.com 

Dunlop

MX3S 80/100-21 (Front)
 MX3S 100/90-19 (Rear)
 www.dunlopmotorcycletires.com

Moto Seat

 Custom Cool Seat Cover
 www.motoseat.com

Scar Titanium

Footpegs
www.scar-racing.com

Renthal

604 Fat Bars, Grips
 www.renthal.com

VP Racing Fuels

MRX02 Fuel 
www.vpracingfuels.com

Maxima Racing Oils

Two-Stroke Oil, Gear Oil
 www.maximausa.com

Works Connection

Bike Stand 
 www.worksconnection.com 

Pro X 

Front and Rear Rotors 
www.pro-x.com

  • CUD_5572 Simon Cudby
  • CUD_5544 Simon Cudby
  • CUD_5582 Simon Cudby
  • CUD_5630 Simon Cudby
  • CUD_5550 Simon Cudby
  • CUD_5601 Simon Cudby
  • CUD_5560 Simon Cudby
  • CUD_5559 Simon Cudby
  • CUD_5565 Simon Cudby
  • CUD_5551 Simon Cudby
  • CUD_5545 Simon Cudby
  • CUD_5580 Simon Cudby
  • CUD_5553 Simon Cudby
  • CUD_5640 Simon Cudby
  • CUD_5571 Simon Cudby
  • CUD_5583 Simon Cudby
  • CUD_5554 Simon Cudby
  • CUD_5558 Simon Cudby
  • CUD_5595 Simon Cudby
  • CUD_5540 Simon Cudby
  • CUD_5556 Simon Cudby
  • CUD_5603 Simon Cudby
  • CUD_5548 Simon Cudby
  • CUD_5569 Simon Cudby
  • CUD_5563 Simon Cudby