Racer X Films: Garage Build 2018 TM MX 144 / 125

Build: TM Racing

Text: David Pingree

Photos: Simon Cudby

TM Racing is a powerhouse when it comes to two-stroke engines. Anybody in the karting world will tell you that their 125 motors are rockets. We took their 144, a machine that’s already quick, and turned it into a race bike for our friend Jimmy Albertson.

Thunder Designs

Custom Thunder Graphics

www.thunderdesigns.net

VHM

Cylinder Head

www.vhm.nl

Scalvini

Exhaust Pipe

www.scalviniracing.com

Vertex Pistons

Pro Replica Piston Kit (Ring, Pin, Clips)

www.vertexpistons.com

Supersprox

Custom Rear Sprocket, Chain

www.supersproxusa.com

Dunlop

MX3S 80/100-21 (Front)

MX3S 100/90-19 (Rear)

www.dunlopmotorcycletires.com

Moto Seat

Custom Cool Seat Cover

www.motoseat.com

Scar Titanium

Footpegs

www.scar-racing.com

Renthal

604 Fat Bars, Grips

www.renthal.com

VP Racing Fuels

MRX02 Fuel

www.vpracingfuels.com

Maxima Racing Oils

Two-Stroke Oil, Gear Oil

www.maximausa.com

Works Connection

Bike Stand

www.worksconnection.com

Pro X

Front and Rear Rotors

www.pro-x.com