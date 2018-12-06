2019 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross TV Schedule Announced

NBC Sports Group announced today that it has agreed to a multi-year extension with MX Sports Pro Racing (sister company of this site) to remain as the exclusive digital home of Lucas Oil Pro Motocross.

Per the agreement, NBC Sports Group will present comprehensive coverage of every qualifier, Moto 1 and Moto 2 from every race across NBC, NBCSN and NBC Sports Gold - NBC Sports Digital's direct-to-consumer live streaming product.

All qualifiers, Moto 1s and Moto 2s will continue to be shown live and commercial-free via NBC Sports Gold's "Pro Motocross Pass" to superserve the passionate motocross fanbase. NBC Sports Group and MX Sports Pro Racing began their partnership in the the 2012 season.

Below is the TV schedule for the 2019 season on NBC and NBCSN. Coverage of the first motos will be announced at a later date.

Date Event Time (ET) Network Sat., May 18 Hangtown Classic* - 2nd Motos 6 p.m. NBCSN Sat., May 25 TBA* - 2nd Motos 6 p.m. NBCSN Sun., June 2 Thunder Valley National* - 2nd Motos 4 p.m. NBCSN Sat., June 15 High Point National - 2nd Motos 3 p.m. NBC High Point National - 2nd Motos 4 p.m. NBCSN Sat., June 22 Florida National - 2nd Motos 3 p.m. NBCSN Sun., June 30 Southwick National* - 2nd Motos 10:30 p.m. NBCSN Sat., July 6 RedBud National - 2nd Motos 3 p.m. NBC RedBud National* - 2nd Motos 7 p.m. NBCSN Sun., July 21 Spring Creek National* - 2nd Motos 1 a.m. NBCSN Sat., July 27 Washougal National* - 2nd Motos 10 p.m. NBCSN Sat., Aug. 10 Unadilla National - 2nd Motos 3 p.m. NBC Unadilla National*- 2nd Motos 7 p.m. NBCSN Sat., Aug. 17 Budds Creek National - 2nd Motos 4 p.m. NBCSN Sat., Aug. 24 Ironman National* - 2nd Motos 11 p.m. NBCSN

*delayed coverage

**NOTE** All qualifiers and motos will stream live and commercial free on NBC Sports Gold