2019 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross TV Schedule Announced

December 6, 2018 1:55pm
2019 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross TV Schedule Announced

NBC Sports Group announced today that it has agreed to a multi-year extension with MX Sports Pro Racing (sister company of this site) to remain as the exclusive digital home of Lucas Oil Pro Motocross.

Per the agreement, NBC Sports Group will present comprehensive coverage of every qualifier, Moto 1 and Moto 2 from every race across NBC, NBCSN and NBC Sports Gold - NBC Sports Digital's direct-to-consumer live streaming product.

All qualifiers, Moto 1s and Moto 2s will continue to be shown live and commercial-free via NBC Sports Gold's "Pro Motocross Pass" to superserve the passionate motocross fanbase. NBC Sports Group and MX Sports Pro Racing began their partnership in the the 2012 season.

Below is the TV schedule for the 2019 season on NBC and NBCSN. Coverage of the first motos will be announced at a later date.

DateEventTime (ET)Network
Sat., May 18Hangtown Classic* - 2nd Motos6 p.m.NBCSN
Sat., May 25TBA* - 2nd Motos6 p.m.NBCSN
Sun., June 2Thunder Valley National* - 2nd Motos4 p.m.NBCSN
Sat., June 15High Point National - 2nd Motos3 p.m.NBC
 High Point National - 2nd Motos4 p.m.NBCSN
Sat., June 22Florida National - 2nd Motos3 p.m.NBCSN
Sun., June 30Southwick National* - 2nd Motos10:30 p.m.NBCSN
Sat., July 6RedBud National - 2nd Motos3 p.m.NBC
RedBud National* - 2nd Motos7 p.m.NBCSN
Sun., July 21Spring Creek National* - 2nd Motos1 a.m.NBCSN
Sat., July 27Washougal National* - 2nd Motos10 p.m.NBCSN
Sat., Aug. 10Unadilla National - 2nd Motos3 p.m.NBC
 Unadilla National*- 2nd Motos7 p.m.NBCSN
Sat., Aug. 17Budds Creek National - 2nd Motos4 p.m.NBCSN
Sat., Aug. 24Ironman National* - 2nd Motos11 p.m.NBCSN

*delayed coverage

**NOTE** All qualifiers and motos will stream live and commercial free on NBC Sports Gold