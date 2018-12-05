ClubMX/Traders Racing Yamaha’s Cameron McAdoo was on fire in the SX2 class at Geneva Supercross last weekend. He coulda, woulda, shoulda won the first main event on Friday, but crashed on the final lap. On the second night, he won and took Price of Geneva honors. Since he was wearing PulpMX logos on his gear, he was able to negotiate a pretty good deal for this win as you’ll read below. Racer X: These guys are all on me to pay you a PulpMX bonus. They are hardcore on me.

Cameron McAdoo: It was all over. We ran a full “Ram It” butt patch. I’m getting heat from everybody on social media.

We need to sort this out right now. I didn’t know he was going to run the “Ram It” gear. We certainly could have talked a little bit. How’s this, McAdoo: I was told your change fee for your plane ticket was going to be $400?

Yeah. That was what one agent told me and then I called back and they were trying to change their mind. So I still had to call the flight agency again.

© Jey Crunch/Geneva Supercross

PulpMX is putting up a $400 win bonus for you, for your change fee.

$450. $450, fine. Brayton, you’re getting $45 dollars of that because of your commission. PulpMX is going to pay Cameron McAdoo $450 for his win here in Geneva. Now I can get all you assholes off my back.

Justin Brayton: We were negotiating while you were racing that, while you were winning. Fantastic for you. 2-1 on the weekend. This main event tonight here on Saturday night went a lot easier than it did last night.

Yeah. I got a little bit better start. Still wasn’t upfront where I needed to be. Can we talk about your starts?

You want to know? To be completely honest this weekend, my bike wouldn’t pull off the grate. I was on a fully stock bike and I tried everything with gearing and everything. It would just lug so hard. Really, in second?

Yeah. I tried high revs, I tried in the rev limiter, I tried it low… I literally tried everything. It was probably your biggest downfall of the weekend. But tonight’s main, you just kind of came up again, right?

Yeah. I told myself on the line, whatever I have to do tonight to win, I’m going to do it. It doesn’t matter. I’m just going to make it happen. I knew once I got out right in that top five, I was like, this is very doable. Then I just wanted to make it happen early and get a gap. That was the plan and that’s what I did.

© Jey Crunch/Geneva Supercross