The Ultimate Gift For Your Moto-Loving Family and Friends
December 4, 2018 10:10am | by: Dustin Williamson
Looking for the ultimate prepackaged "stocking stuffer" for your moto-loving family and friends this Christmas? Look no further—Racer X Brand has you covered.
Perfect for: grandparents, dads, moms, siblings, friends, non-friends, kids, infants, babies, babies-on-the-way, babies-in-consideration, and pets.
Stocking includes:
- Special-edition April 2018 LEGO cover poster
- Trailer sticker
- Koozie (red or blue)
- 2018 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross event sticker pack
- Racer X Brand 20% off discount code
- Issue of Racer X Illustrated