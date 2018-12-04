Brett Metcalfe Re-Signs With Penrite Honda Racing

Brett Metcalfe will remain in Australia for the 2019 season, agreeing to a new deal with the Penrite Honda Racing team.

After racing select rounds of the Australian Motocross Nationals in 2015 and 2016, while also racing the Canadian Motocross Championship, the Mannum, South Australia native returned full-time in 2017 with SD3 Husqvarna.

Metcalfe and the team parted ways during the season and he raced aboard a private KTM at Murray Bridge before finishing the season with Mega Fuels/Monster Energy Kawasaki. He signed with Penrite Honda Racing for the 2018 season and finished runner-up to teammate Justin Brayton in the Australian Supercross Championship.

“This year has been rewarding for many reasons,” said Metcalfe in a statement. “Winning a round of supercross was important for me and the team. I am building a trusting home at Penrite Honda, my family is settling in at home in Mannum and I am back in the motherland after 18 years overseas. The bonus was finishing second in the Australian Supercross Championship with a new team and on a new bike. We proved this year we could be competitive in motocross—we were in the top three several times in races and we scored some podium finishes.

“As a team we were lacking consistency but we worked on that in the second half of motocross season, and in supercross we turned a lot of things around which will better prepare us for next year.”

The team is one of the most successful in Australia, with Justin Brayton winning the SX1 title in the Australian Supercross Championship the last three years.