While much of the focus was on the Geneva Supercross, Tyler Bowers was in Germany and claimed the King of Chemnitz honors after two nights of racing.

Below are results from the weekend.

Friday

SX1

1. Tyler Bowers

2. Cole Martinez

3. Charles Lefrancois

4. Dominique Thury

5. Justin Starling

Saturday

SX1

1. Tyler Bowers

2. Charles Lefrancois

3. Dominique Thury

4. Cole Martinez

5. Justin Starling