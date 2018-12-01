Geneva Supercross Results (Night Two)
December 1, 2018 6:30pm
SX1 Overall
1. Justin Barcia
2. Justin Brayton
3. Christian Craig
4. Vince Friese
5. Jordi Tixier
6. Valentin Teillet
7. Cole Seely
8. Gregory Aranda
9. Fabien Izoird
10. Khousith Vongsana
11. Xavier Boog
12. Nicolas Dercourt
13. Gaetan Le Hir
14. Kevin Ballanger
15. Joen Cros
16. Nicolas Aubin
17. Cedric Soubeyras
18. Zach Osborne
King of Geneva
1. Justin Brayton 20-17
2. Christian Craig 17-15
3. Justin Barcia 9-20
4. Vince Friese 13-13
5. Jordi Tixier 11-11
6. Cole Seely 10-9
7. Valentin Teillet 5-10
8. Gregory Aranda 7-8
9. Zach Osborne 15-0
10. Fabien Izoird 4-7
SX2 Overall
1. Cameron McAdoo
2. Adrien Escoffier
3. Julien Roussaly
4. Thomas Do
5. Anthony Bourdon
Prince of Geneva
1. Cameron McAdoo 17-20
2. Adrien Escoffier 20-17
3. Julien Roussaly 13-15