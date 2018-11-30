On This Day In Moto: November 30

November 30 1973 There was something of an open house at Orange County International Raceway on the eve of the 1973 Saddleback Trans-AMA, and the guests of honor were Team Suzuki's Roger DeCoster and Sylvain Geboers. Everyone who came got one of those free paper painter hats to boot!

1976 Sixteen-year-old Broc Glover appeared on the cover of Cycle News after signing his first factory contract with Yamaha. Glover, who rode a DG Racing-backed Honda in the '76 125cc Nationals and finished fifth overall, was asked by the newspaper if signing a factory deal might give him a big head. He replied, "No, because I haven't really done anything yet!" Broc would go on to win six AMA National Championships with Yamaha, the most for any rider on a single brand.

1991 At the Tokyo Dome in Japan, Yamaha's Damon Bradshaw won the main event over Honda's Jean-Michel Bayle and Kawasaki's Mike LaRocco and Jeff Matiasevich.