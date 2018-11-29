Want To Live Like “The King?"
How would you like to own the King of Supercross, Jeremy McGrath’s ranch? What can you do with 680 unspoiled acres of Southern California majesty? What if all that beautiful terrain is a flat, usable valley nestled between the Cleveland National Forest and BLM Land?
"Thing Valley Ranch" aka “ShowTime Ranch” sits at 5,000ft elevation and features multiple wells, solar panels, diesel generators, and a large enough bank of batteries to run completely off grid 365 days per year. Dotted with mature Oak trees, sage, rolling plains, and three separate motocross tracks, this is the quintessential gentleman ranch and a moto head dream!
The sprawling property features five homes, horse barn and stables, multiple workshops, a saloon, and a huge outdoor kitchen with Santa Maria-style grill and pizza oven. Thing Valley Ranch has been the home of two separate World Records in 2009 and 2015. Apart from its beauty as a working ranch, Thing Valley has also been a playground for some of the world's greatest action sports stars.
