A champion isn’t born overnight. It’s all the things you don’t see from a lifetime of sacrifice and commitment that forges a true world champion.

When it comes to being the best dirt bike riders in the world, talent will only get you so far. There is no accidental success.

This is about focus, and being stronger, fitter and faster. Watch Jason Anderson, Jeffrey Herlings, Aaron Plessinger, Marvin Musquin, Justin Barcia, Ricky Brabec, Jarryd McNeil, Zach Osborne, Cody Webb, Weston Peick, Jorge Prado and Pauls Jonass as they put it all on the line in their pursuit to stand on the top step of the podium.

Global release is Dec 4, 2018 and can be ordered at www.ridemovies.com.