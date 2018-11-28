On This Day In Moto: November 28

November 28 1987 At Jingu Stadiumn in Tokyo, Japan, Team Honda's Rick Johnson won a star-studded but controversial main event at the Tokyo Supercross. The controversy came when six riders went down in the first turn along with newly-crowned 125cc World Champion John Van den Berk, and officials could not clear the downed riders in time for the field to come around. Leading the way were Kawasaki's Ron Lechien and Australian Honda rider Jeff Leisk when the red flag came out, and both were livid with the race officials. Upon the restart, Suzuki's Johnny O'Mara, one of the riders down in the first-start pile-up, grabbed the holeshot, but Johnson soon went by and took off with the win. Kawasaki's Jeff Ward would climb from a mid-pack start to second at the end, with Yamaha riders Micky Dymond and Doug Dubach next. Leisk would finish sixth, Lechien tenth. One top rider missing from the event in Japan was Yamaha's Broc Glover. He stayed back in California and swept both the 125 and 250 Pro classes at the 14th Annual CMC Night Nationals at Ascot Park in Southern California. Among his competition were fast local riders Chris Young, Ty Davis, Mike Healey, and Billy Frank.

Rick Johnson and Dunlop had quite a season in 1987, though he did not win the AMA Supercross title—it went to Jeff Ward instead.

1990 It's the first night of the 8th Paris-Bercy Supercross and while Team Honda's Jeff Stanton is on something of a hot streak, it is rising French superstar Jean-Michel Bayle who wins the first of four nights of racing. JMB, who finished second to Stanton in his first full year of supercross, would win three of the four nights and his first King of Bercy crown. The reigning King of Bercy, Honda's Ricky Johnson, skipped the event in order to get married back home in California to longtime girlfriend Stephanie Hodgetts. RJ had won the previous weekend's Masters of Motocross round in Maastricht, Holland, over Bayle and Stanton, but it was Stanton who won the five-race Masters of Motocross crown.