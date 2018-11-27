The Geneva Supercross in Switzerland is one of the longest-standing off-season European races in history and always features a ton of U.S.-based talent. It might not be quite on the Paris/Bercy scale in terms of history, but it's still ahead of other international races which either don't draw as much top talent, or have failed to launch or thrive altogether.

Also, here's a fun fact: for a brief time Geneva was actually part of the supercross championship right here in America. Yup. Today's Monster Energy AMA Supercross, an FIM World Championship combines every round together to declare both an AMA Supercross and FIM World Supercross Champion. For a brief time, though, when the FIM World Championship classification had just become part of the AMA series, two additional races were held outside of the U.S. in December to separate the World Championship status from the AMA Champion, and yes two different number-one plates were handed out at the end of the season. Geneva, Switzerland, and Arnhem, Holland, were the first two of these races, run in December of 2002.

David Vuillemin won the Geneva race back then, Chad Reed went on to win the FIM World Championship, and finished second to Ricky Carmichael in AMA points. Carmichael didn't race the European rounds and thus wasn't eligible for the FIM title that year. Aren't you glad all the races and both titles are simply meshed together these days?

Since then, the World Supercross quotient of the existing AMA Supercross Championship has shifted to Canada, and actually right now all of the events for 2019 will run within U.S. borders. But the Geneva event still rolls on as a standout.

Last year, the race hosted big-hitters in Marvin Musquin and Jason Anderson, and man did they put on a show. Check out the video below—it might have been an off-season race, but this Geneva battle can give any points-race a run for its money. Anderson and Musquin battled lap after lap, and then Justin Brayton got in on the action from third and nearly passed Anderson for second. Great action!