The promoters of the Geneva Supercross in Switzerland this weekend released a statement on their website today that explained Aaron Plessinger will not make the trip due to a practice crash last Friday.

TransWorld Motocross is reporting that the injury is minor and Plessinger is still able to train lightly.

Plessinger, the 2018 250 SX and MX Champion, signed a multi-year deal with Monster Energy Yamaha this off-season and will move to the 450 class in 2019.

Racer X’s Simon Cudby recently got some footage of Plessinger at Milestone preparing for the new season. For entry lists and what to watch for at Geneva this weekend, go here.