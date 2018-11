Chad Reed swept all three SX1 main events on Saturday to claim the overall at the inaugural S-X Open in Auckland, New Zealand.

Fellow Australian Hayden Mellross finished second ahead of Dean Wilson. Americans Christian Craig and Justin Brayton rounded out the top five.

In the SX2 Class, American Dakota Alix secured the win over Ryan Marmont and Josiah Natzke.

Above are highlights from the SX1 Class; SX2 highlights are below.