On This Day In Moto: November 25

November 25

1972

Today is the birthday of Europe's all-time King of Motocross, Stefan Everts. Maybe the last in the long line of Belgian motocross gods, Everts won a record 10 FIM Motocross World Championships as well as 101 Grands Prix. His father Harry was himself a four-time world champ, a standout in a country that also produced Joel Robert, Roger DeCoster, Georges Jobe, Joel Smets, Sylvain and Eric Geboers, Andre Malherbe, and more.

Everts was also very familiar to Americans, having won the '93 U.S. 250cc Grand Prix at Budds Creek, and also participating in a few rounds of AMA Supercross and AMA Pro Motocross. Everts also battled toe-to-toe with a long line of Team USA greats in the annual Motocross des Nations: Jeff Stanton, Jeff Emig, Mike LaRocco, Mike Kiedrowski, Ricky Carmichael, Kevin Windham, James Stewart, and even a young Ryan Villopoto.

His last-ever MXdN, the 2006 race at Matterley-Basin in England, will forever be remembered by his double wins and extraordinary "around the outside" pass of Stewart. The Americans won the event but Everts the day.