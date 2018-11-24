Chad Reed swept all three SX1 main events on Saturday to claim the overall at the inaugural S-X Open in Auckland, New Zealand. Reed also clinched the Monster Energy S-X Open International Supercross FIM Oceania Championship, which included the S-X Open and the AUS-X Open in Sydney.

“My clutch was getting hot going into that final race, but if there’s someone who’s harder on clutches than me it’s Dean,” Reed told Motoonline afterward. “I saw him on the starting line having issues with it before that final race, but you never really know what’s going to happen out there on the track.

“I told myself to take it easy, but Brayton was putting it on me, and we put in the best laps of the night in that final race. As an Australasian guy I’m really proud to win the first FIM Oceania Supercross Championship.”

Fellow Australian Hayden Mellross finished second ahead of Dean Wilson. Americans Christian Craig and Justin Brayton rounded out the top five.

In the SX2 Class, American Dakota Alix secured the win over Ryan Marmont and Josiah Natzke.

SX1 Overall

Pos Rider Race 1 Pts Race 2 Pts Race 3 Pts Total 1 Chad Reed 25 25 25 75 2 Hayden Mellross 20 18 20 58 3 Dean Wilson 22 22 14 58 4 Christian Craig 13 20 18 51 5 Justin Brayton 14 14 22 50 6 Luke Clout 18 16 16 50 7 Jackson Richardson 16 13 12 41 8 Jay Wilson 10 15 15 40 9 Lawson Bopping 15 11 10 36 10 Dylan Long 11 10 13 34 11 Rickie Girdwood 8 9 8 25 12 Dylan Wills 12 0 11 23 13 Joshua Kilvington 6 8 9 23 14 Chris Camlleri 7 0 7 14 15 Josh Hansen 0 12 0 12 16 Blake Lilly 9 0 0 9

SX2 Overall

Pos Rider 1 Dakota Alix 2 Ryan Marmont 3 Joshiah Natzke 4 Ethan Martens 5 Logan Blakcburn

Main image: Simon Makker