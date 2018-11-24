Chad Reed Sweeps S-X Open in Auckland

Chad Reed swept all three SX1 main events on Saturday to claim the overall at the inaugural S-X Open in Auckland, New Zealand. Reed also clinched the Monster Energy S-X Open International Supercross FIM Oceania Championship, which included the S-X Open and the AUS-X Open in Sydney.

“My clutch was getting hot going into that final race, but if there’s someone who’s harder on clutches than me it’s Dean,” Reed told Motoonline afterward. “I saw him on the starting line having issues with it before that final race, but you never really know what’s going to happen out there on the track.

“I told myself to take it easy, but Brayton was putting it on me, and we put in the best laps of the night in that final race. As an Australasian guy I’m really proud to win the first FIM Oceania Supercross Championship.”

Fellow Australian Hayden Mellross finished second ahead of Dean Wilson. Americans Christian Craig and Justin Brayton rounded out the top five.

In the SX2 Class, American Dakota Alix secured the win over Ryan Marmont and Josiah Natzke.

SX1 Overall

PosRiderRace 1 PtsRace 2 PtsRace 3 PtsTotal
1Chad Reed25252575
2Hayden Mellross20182058
3Dean Wilson22221458
4Christian Craig13201851
5Justin Brayton14142250
6Luke Clout18161650
7Jackson Richardson16131241
8Jay Wilson10151540
9Lawson Bopping15111036
10Dylan Long11101334
11Rickie Girdwood89825
12Dylan Wills1201123
13Joshua Kilvington68923
14Chris Camlleri70714
15Josh Hansen 012012
16Blake Lilly9009

SX2 Overall

PosRider
1Dakota Alix
2Ryan Marmont
3Joshiah Natzke
4Ethan Martens
5Logan Blakcburn

Main image: Simon Makker