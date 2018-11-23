On This Day In Moto: November 23

November 23 1975 At the Livermore Trans-AMA race, Suzuki's Roger DeCoster, who had already wrapped up the title, suffered a high-speed crash when his works Suzuki broke in half. The magnesium triple clamp on his RN370 and The Man was shaken up badly. The overall win would go to his American Suzuki teammate Tony DiStefano, the reigning AMA 250cc National Champion. Yamaha's Jimmy Weinert, the AMA 500cc National Champ was second, and third would be Team Honda's Marty Smith, the reigning AMA 125 National Champ.

In the 250cc "National" Support class Can-Am's Jimmy Ellis won again and with it he clinched the series title. Honda's Tommy Croft was second, Ellis' Can-Am teammate Buck Murphy was third.