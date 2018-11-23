Industry Black Friday and Cyber Monday Deals

Worried about finding the time to shop? Worried you won't get a great gift? Well, we got you covered. Check online to find the best deals on gifts for family and friends this season from companies around the industry. Note: This post will continue to update. Racer X Brand Racer X Brand is offering 20% off site-wide for Black Friday through next Tuesday the 27. Use code: BLACKFRI25 upon checkout to receive discounts.

Shift Give a Shift! Get a jump on your holiday shopping and GO BIG with limited time savings! Now through Cyber Monday, enjoy free shipping on all orders, plus up to 40% OFF MX18 gear. Visit www.shiftmx.com. Fox Racing Cure your turkey-induced food coma with our Black Friday Sale. Save up to 40% sitewide, including 35% off moto boots, 33% off apparel, and our special Deal of the Day. Get an early start on the holiday shopping list… or maybe treat yourself. No judgments, just incredible deals. Visit www.foxracing.com. Works connection Works Connection is offering 30% off. Discount applies to online orders only. Use the code BLACKFRIDAY18. Sale is Friday only, from 12:00 a.m. - 11:59 p.m. PST. Visit www.worksconnection.com for more. Fuel Fuel is offering 40% off their entire site—all week long! Go here for more info.

Ride Engineering Ride Engineering is offering 30% off all items in stock starting at 5:00 p.m. on November 21 and going through midnight on November 26. Use code black-30. Visit www.ride-enineering.com.

Panic Rev PanicRev 9 Hour Black Friday Sale

Start Time: Friday 12am EST || THURSDAY 9pm PST

End Time: 9am EST || 6am PST A discount code for 50% off will be activated for 50% off store wide, and up to 95% off sale items already marked down in the store. You will also be able to save 10% to CampRev Winter Camp PanicRev Black Friday Deal

Start Time: 9am EST || 6am PST

End Time: 2pm EST || 11am PST A discount code for 40% off will be activated for 40% off store wide, and up to 85% off sale items already marked down in the store. You will also be able to save 10% to CampRev Winter Camp PanicRev Scraps Sale

Start Time: 2pm EST || 11am PST

End Time: 11:59pm PST A discount code for 30% off will be activated for 30% off of the store scraps, and up to 75% off of what is left over of our sale items that are already marked down in the store. You will also be able to save 10% to CampRev Winter Camp Fasst Company/Flexx Handlebars Fasst Company/Flexx Handlebars are offering 20% off all product through November 26. Use code Santa20 at checkout. Visit www.fasstco.com.

4Arm Strong Black Friday sale starts today. 50% off on the ever popular arm pump prevention tool, 4Arm Strong. Sale ends at midnight on Sunday. Use code BF50. Visit www.4arm-strong.com. Nihilo Concepts Still need to find the perfect gift? Or just want to get a great deal on the best parts? Check out our website for the style and performance you have been dreaming of. For one day only 11/26, receive 10% off your order* with coupon code: CYBER2018. Visit www.nihiloconcepts.com. *Discount can not be applied to Titanium Foot Pegs, Billet Throttle Housings, Digital Ignition System, FMF Pipes or Silencers. PRO STYLE MX Go to www.ProStyleMX.com to shop their sale that includes dozens of different Jersey + Pant Gear Combos under $90 & always Free Custom Jersey Printing with every gear combo order. TLD SE4 Helmets are on sale too, up to 50% off retail prices with fast free shipping. There are a lot more gems so head over to prostylemx.com before Monday night to get the deals on AM Motocross, Bell Helmets, Fly Racing, O'Neal, Scott, Troy Lee Designs, and more before they are gone for the year!



AM MOTOCROSS Now is the best time to try out the new American Made Motocross Gear at www.ammotocross. com because everything on the website is 20% off and all jersey or hoodie purchases include free custom printing until Tuesday! In addition to the savings this week AM Motocross is offering even bigger discounts on four different bundles that include a gear combo with some of their most popular products thrown in: additional jerseys, t-shirts, sticker kits, and more are included to make these all American Made bundles the perfect gift for your rider. No discount codes are needed so just head over to www.ammotocross. com.

