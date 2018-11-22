Happy Thanksgiving to you and your family. Today is a day to think about our heritage and history, and to pull ourselves from the daily grind to go back to basics, which is a meal with those who raised us, and those who we are raising.

It’s easy to take those niceties for granted day to day. We might have a tendency to do that here in our favorite sport, too. Many things about dirt bike racing are amazing, but some of the best parts get forgotten because they happen all the time.

Let’s not take it all for granted. Here are things we’re thankful for in this sport.

1. Motorcycles race anywhere

No one built a sports stadium with motorcycle racing in mind. No one built a motorcycle with the sole intention of competing inside a sports stadium. It’s just a happy, amazing coincidence that the two jell together, and through supercross, we get to enjoy the full spectrum of motorsports greatness. You can see the whole track from any seat, but the track is still big enough and exciting enough to allow for good racing, and not a complete compromise.

Those aren’t even the limits. You can find an even smaller building and go racing supercross or arenacross in tighter confines. Dirt bikes will never be mainstream, but because we can fit in buildings designed for other things, we get to reap the benefits anyway.