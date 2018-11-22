On This Day In Moto: November 22

November 22 1976 Cycle News did a test of Suzuki's new 1977 RM80 minicycle, which was a do-over after the brand's disastrous TM75, and they got a fast local kid better known as a Honda mini cycle factory rider to check it out, Jeff Ward. He absolutely loved it.

1988 2,400 entries flood into Gatorback Cycle Park for the annual Winter Olympics, also known as the Mini Os. Among the outstanding riders are Kawasaki Team Green's Robbie Reynard (67) and Butch Smith (710), who captured the Golden Goggle Award. Other names in the race you might recognize: Jeff Emig, Kevin Windham, Mike Brown, Tim Ferry, Ezra Lusk, Jeff Dement, Denny Stephenson, Jeromy Buehl, Brian Deegan, Joel and Jeremy Albrecht, Greg Rand, Andy Bowyer, and a little local kid named Ricky Carmichael.

And out in California at Perris Raceway a 250 Pro rider named Jeremy McGrath was battling for the win with Brian Manley.