Yoshimura Introduces 2019 Kawasaki KX450 Exhausts

Chino, CA - 2019 marks a new quest for the Kawasaki brand to own the 450cc motocross class. By the looks of it, the new big bore green machine looks like a strong contender.

At Yoshimura, we saw an opportunity to make the new green offering live up to its potential. Power and torque is up across the entire range for both curves with the new KX! Max HP is up an incredible 3% and max torque is up 4.3%. The heart of the power is our RS-4 muffler with its Polyresonant Duplex front chamber and added overall volume helps make the 2019 KX450 come alive.

If you're serious - it's only Yoshimura. Proudly made in the USA!