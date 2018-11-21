Read the Penultimate OTOR of 2018

The eleventh 2018 issue of a monthly motorcycle sport magazine with some of the best interviews, features and Blogs from the heart of MotoGP, MXGP, AMA Motocross/Supercross and WorldSBK as well as tests and reviews of bikes and products from the motorcycling industry. In OTOR #181: The magic ingredient: Confidence

Just how do MXGP riders find confidence, what happens when it vanishes and how important is it for their Grand Prix performance. Goodbye ‘18 MotoGP: Valencia; Fantastic images of the last race of the season, MotoE latest, a farewell to Dani Pedrosa and the first reactions from the opening laps of 2019. Words of a Wonderkid; 21 year old Moto2 World Champion Pecco Bagnaia talks a milestone 2018 season, his Ducati MotoGP future and his VR46 Academy environment. 2018 MX2 Top Five verdict; who made the rundown for 2018 & why? We also take a look at the hottest bikes from EICMA & provide the best blogs you can find.