Racer X Films: 2019 KTM 300XC Build

November 21, 2018 9:00am | by:

Photos/Video: Simon Cudby
Text: David Pingree
Build: Jay Clark

The goal of this project was to take the best trail bike out there and make it even better. The 2017-18 KTM 300XC is fast becoming the dream bike for most die-hard trail riders. The 2019 kept the fully updated engine with counter balancer that cuts vibration to nothing and it also got the updated chassis/plastic used on the SXF models.   

Jay Clark kept the modifications to the engine and suspension simple and concentrated on making the bike more durable in tough trail conditions. The performance is smile-inducing once you hit the dirt. The 300cc two-stroke is an excellent engine size; not too big to be unmanageable and not so small you feel like you need more. Plus, the Lectron carb eliminates the need to change jetting as you go up or down in elevation or temperature. This bike goes from great to amazing in this project.

Vertex Pistons     

www.vertexpistons.com     
Pro Replica Piston kit  (ring, pin and clips)   

FMF Racing                                                             

www.fmfracing.com   
Gnarly and shorty Silencer  — (Available only from your KTM dealer) 

TMR                                

www.tommorganracing1.com                  
Cylinder porting and head Mod Can run on Pump gas

Supersprox                                               

www.supersproxusa.com        
Front 14T
Rear 51 Custom Red Stealth Sprocket
Gold Enduro Race Chain -G520-EXT-120 

MotoTassinari                           

www.mototassinari.com        
V-Force Reed Cage       

Polisport 

www.polisport.com 
Full Plastic kit — white 

Lectron 

www.lectronfuelsystems.com
Lectron 38mm high velocity Carb 

P3 Carbon                                       

www.p3carbon.com                                
FMF Pipe carbon guard
Carbon Skid plate 

IMS   

www.imsproducts.com                         
Coolant Catch Can  

DeCal Works               

www.decalmx.com                    
Semi-Custom Graphics kit                    
Pre printed number plates backgrounds          

Works Connection                                 

www.worksconnection.com  
Factory II  Stand   
Front & Rears brake caps
Rotating bar clamp
Steering stem nut
Rear Chain adjuster blocks 

Dunlop Tire                                                            

www.dunlopmotorcycle.com
AT81 front  90/100-21
AT81 EX (Gummy) rear   110/100-18 

Uni Filter                                                

www.unifilter.com       
Air Filter                                                  

Scar       

www.scar-racing.com           
Titanium Footpegs   

TM Designs                                           

www.tmdesignworks.com                      
Rear Chain Guide 
Rear Disc and Master Guard  

Hinson Clutch Components                

www.hinsonracing.com          
Full Clutch set up and outer cover 

ICW                                     

www.icwbikestands.com   
Radiator straightening and bracing            

Pro Moto Billet       

www.promotobillet.com         
Rear Linkage guard 

Moto Seat          

www.motoseat.com                  
Custom Cool seat cover

Trail Tech                                           

www.trailtech.net                 
Radiator Fan                                                                    

Motion Pro     

www.motionpro.com
Titan Throttle Tube
Grip Glue  

Renthal                                                  

www.renthal.com                                                 
604 Fat Bars                                          
Tacky grips 

Cycra Racing                                     

www.cycraracing.com           
CV4 High Pressure Radiator Cap 
Ultra Pro Bend Hand Guards 

Bullet Proof designs                                   

www.bulletproofdesigns.com                 
Rear Swing arm guard  

Tusk Off road                                      

www.tuskoffroad.com                            
Oversized Rotor/Adaptor Bracket 

Factory Connection                        

www.factoryconnection.com             
Suspension rebuild and service

Malcolm Smith Motorsports

www.malcolmsmith.com
OEM parts 
Good deal on bike 

Klotz Synthetic Lubricants               

www.klotzlube.com             
R-50 Two-Stroke Pre-Mix

Fasst Co 

www.fasstco.com
Rear Brake Return Spring
Rear Brake Clevis 

