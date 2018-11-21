Racer X Films: 2019 KTM 300XC Build
Photos/Video: Simon Cudby
Text: David Pingree
Build: Jay Clark
The goal of this project was to take the best trail bike out there and make it even better. The 2017-18 KTM 300XC is fast becoming the dream bike for most die-hard trail riders. The 2019 kept the fully updated engine with counter balancer that cuts vibration to nothing and it also got the updated chassis/plastic used on the SXF models.
Jay Clark kept the modifications to the engine and suspension simple and concentrated on making the bike more durable in tough trail conditions. The performance is smile-inducing once you hit the dirt. The 300cc two-stroke is an excellent engine size; not too big to be unmanageable and not so small you feel like you need more. Plus, the Lectron carb eliminates the need to change jetting as you go up or down in elevation or temperature. This bike goes from great to amazing in this project.
Vertex Pistons
www.vertexpistons.com
Pro Replica Piston kit (ring, pin and clips)
FMF Racing
www.fmfracing.com
Gnarly and shorty Silencer — (Available only from your KTM dealer)
TMR
www.tommorganracing1.com
Cylinder porting and head Mod Can run on Pump gas
Supersprox
www.supersproxusa.com
Front 14T
Rear 51 Custom Red Stealth Sprocket
Gold Enduro Race Chain -G520-EXT-120
MotoTassinari
www.mototassinari.com
V-Force Reed Cage
Polisport
www.polisport.com
Full Plastic kit — white
Lectron
www.lectronfuelsystems.com
Lectron 38mm high velocity Carb
P3 Carbon
www.p3carbon.com
FMF Pipe carbon guard
Carbon Skid plate
IMS
www.imsproducts.com
Coolant Catch Can
DeCal Works
www.decalmx.com
Semi-Custom Graphics kit
Pre printed number plates backgrounds
Works Connection
www.worksconnection.com
Factory II Stand
Front & Rears brake caps
Rotating bar clamp
Steering stem nut
Rear Chain adjuster blocks
Dunlop Tire
www.dunlopmotorcycle.com
AT81 front 90/100-21
AT81 EX (Gummy) rear 110/100-18
Uni Filter
www.unifilter.com
Air Filter
Scar
www.scar-racing.com
Titanium Footpegs
TM Designs
www.tmdesignworks.com
Rear Chain Guide
Rear Disc and Master Guard
Hinson Clutch Components
www.hinsonracing.com
Full Clutch set up and outer cover
ICW
www.icwbikestands.com
Radiator straightening and bracing
Pro Moto Billet
www.promotobillet.com
Rear Linkage guard
Moto Seat
www.motoseat.com
Custom Cool seat cover
Trail Tech
www.trailtech.net
Radiator Fan
Motion Pro
www.motionpro.com
Titan Throttle Tube
Grip Glue
Renthal
www.renthal.com
604 Fat Bars
Tacky grips
Cycra Racing
www.cycraracing.com
CV4 High Pressure Radiator Cap
Ultra Pro Bend Hand Guards
Bullet Proof designs
www.bulletproofdesigns.com
Rear Swing arm guard
Tusk Off road
www.tuskoffroad.com
Oversized Rotor/Adaptor Bracket
Factory Connection
www.factoryconnection.com
Suspension rebuild and service
Malcolm Smith Motorsports
www.malcolmsmith.com
OEM parts
Good deal on bike
Klotz Synthetic Lubricants
www.klotzlube.com
R-50 Two-Stroke Pre-Mix
Fasst Co
www.fasstco.com
Rear Brake Return Spring
Rear Brake Clevis
2019KTM300-005 Simon Cudby 2019KTM300-007 Simon Cudby 2019KTM300-003 Simon Cudby 2019KTM300-006 Simon Cudby 2019KTM300-010 Simon Cudby 2019KTM300-004 Simon Cudby 2019KTM300-009 Simon Cudby 2019KTM300-002 Simon Cudby 2019KTM300-008 Simon Cudby 2019KTM300-001 Simon Cudby 2019KTM300-013 Simon Cudby 2019KTM300-014 Simon Cudby 2019KTM300-011 Simon Cudby