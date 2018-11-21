Racer X Films: 2019 KTM 300XC Build

Photos/Video: Simon Cudby

Text: David Pingree

Build: Jay Clark

The goal of this project was to take the best trail bike out there and make it even better. The 2017-18 KTM 300XC is fast becoming the dream bike for most die-hard trail riders. The 2019 kept the fully updated engine with counter balancer that cuts vibration to nothing and it also got the updated chassis/plastic used on the SXF models.

Jay Clark kept the modifications to the engine and suspension simple and concentrated on making the bike more durable in tough trail conditions. The performance is smile-inducing once you hit the dirt. The 300cc two-stroke is an excellent engine size; not too big to be unmanageable and not so small you feel like you need more. Plus, the Lectron carb eliminates the need to change jetting as you go up or down in elevation or temperature. This bike goes from great to amazing in this project.

Vertex Pistons

www.vertexpistons.com

Pro Replica Piston kit (ring, pin and clips)

FMF Racing

www.fmfracing.com

Gnarly and shorty Silencer — (Available only from your KTM dealer)

TMR

www.tommorganracing1.com

Cylinder porting and head Mod Can run on Pump gas

Supersprox

www.supersproxusa.com

Front 14T

Rear 51 Custom Red Stealth Sprocket

Gold Enduro Race Chain -G520-EXT-120

MotoTassinari

www.mototassinari.com

V-Force Reed Cage

Polisport

www.polisport.com

Full Plastic kit — white

Lectron

www.lectronfuelsystems.com

Lectron 38mm high velocity Carb

P3 Carbon

www.p3carbon.com

FMF Pipe carbon guard

Carbon Skid plate

IMS

www.imsproducts.com

Coolant Catch Can

DeCal Works

www.decalmx.com

Semi-Custom Graphics kit

Pre printed number plates backgrounds

Works Connection

www.worksconnection.com

Factory II Stand

Front & Rears brake caps

Rotating bar clamp

Steering stem nut

Rear Chain adjuster blocks

Dunlop Tire

www.dunlopmotorcycle.com

AT81 front 90/100-21

AT81 EX (Gummy) rear 110/100-18

Uni Filter

www.unifilter.com

Air Filter

Scar

www.scar-racing.com

Titanium Footpegs

TM Designs

www.tmdesignworks.com

Rear Chain Guide

Rear Disc and Master Guard

Hinson Clutch Components

www.hinsonracing.com

Full Clutch set up and outer cover

ICW

www.icwbikestands.com

Radiator straightening and bracing

Pro Moto Billet

www.promotobillet.com

Rear Linkage guard

Moto Seat

www.motoseat.com

Custom Cool seat cover

Trail Tech

www.trailtech.net

Radiator Fan

Motion Pro

www.motionpro.com

Titan Throttle Tube

Grip Glue

Renthal

www.renthal.com

604 Fat Bars

Tacky grips

Cycra Racing

www.cycraracing.com

CV4 High Pressure Radiator Cap

Ultra Pro Bend Hand Guards

Bullet Proof designs

www.bulletproofdesigns.com

Rear Swing arm guard

Tusk Off road

www.tuskoffroad.com

Oversized Rotor/Adaptor Bracket

Factory Connection

www.factoryconnection.com

Suspension rebuild and service

Malcolm Smith Motorsports

www.malcolmsmith.com

OEM parts

Good deal on bike

Klotz Synthetic Lubricants

www.klotzlube.com

R-50 Two-Stroke Pre-Mix

Fasst Co

www.fasstco.com

Rear Brake Return Spring

Rear Brake Clevis