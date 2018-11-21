On This Day In Moto: November 21

November 21

1973

Forty-five years ago today marks the grand opening of a new hop-up shop in Harbor City, California. Uncle Donny's Flying Machine Factory is up and running, with Donny Emler as co-owner and development engineer, and fast locals Ray Lopez, Tim Lunde, and Bob Messer as the featured riders.

The shop billed itself as "What all America has been waiting for" and was offering "National Championship kits," based on Lopez's win at the stand-alone, non-sanctioned 1973 125cc National Championship at Arroyo Cycle Park.

Today, FMF Racing is one of the most recognized brands in all of motorcycle racing. Happy birthday, Uncle Donny!