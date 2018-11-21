On This Day In Moto: November 21

November 21
1973
Forty-five years ago today marks the grand opening of a new hop-up shop in Harbor City, California. Uncle Donny's Flying Machine Factory is up and running, with Donny Emler as co-owner and development engineer, and fast locals Ray Lopez, Tim Lunde, and Bob Messer as the featured riders.
The shop billed itself as "What all America has been waiting for" and was offering "National Championship kits," based on Lopez's win at the stand-alone, non-sanctioned 1973 125cc National Championship at Arroyo Cycle Park.
Today, FMF Racing is one of the most recognized brands in all of motorcycle racing. Happy birthday, Uncle Donny!
1989
It's the first day of the Winter Olympics at Gatorback Cycle Park in Gainesville, Florida. Among the top amateurs in what will be a slightly chilly week are Kawasaki Team Green's Mike Brown, Jeff Dement, Kevin Windham, Ezra Lusk, and Ricky Carmichael, Honda Support rider Timmy Ferry, and Yamaha's midwest standout "Bad" Billy Fosnock.
1977
Looking for something cool for Christmas for the Honda rider in your life? Here's a HondaLine ad from November 21, 1977.
And here's a Bel-Ray ad congratulating Roger DeCoster on his fourth straight Trans-AMA Championship.
1976
At the beautiful and grassy Sears Point track in Sonoma, California, Suzuki's Roger DeCoster won the Trans-AMA there with 1-1 finishes. In doing so, The Man clinched his third straight Trans-AMA Championship.
British Honda factory rider Graham Noyce was second in both motos and Yamaha's Bob Hannah third overall.