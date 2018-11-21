Moose Racing Introduces the Fast Rear Wheel Spacers

Janesville, WI – Easier wheel installation and longer bearing life? The all-new Moose Racing Fast Rear Wheel Spacers can help with both. Constructed of aircraft grade aluminum and anodized to match each OEM, the Fast Rear Wheel Spacers tapered design prevents the spacer from catching on the swingarm during wheel installation. The unique design of the Fast Rear Wheel Spacers cover the dust seal and bearing when installed, protecting them from dust and mud.

Available for a variety of makes and models, check out moosracing.com for additional information and a complete application list.