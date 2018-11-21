2019 Loretta Lynn's AQ and Regional Championship Dates Announced

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. - MX Sports, producer of the Rocky Mountain ATV/MC AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship, presented by Lucas Oil, is pleased to announce the 2019 Area Qualifiers and Regional Championships schedule. The qualifying program will start up mid-February with Area Qualifiers followed by Regional Championships taking place in late May through the month of June.

As qualifying starts in Arizona, the program will take place in 30 different states throughout the country beginning with over 50 Area Qualifiers where riders must finish in the top positions listed in the supplemental rules depending on their region. After qualifying through an area, riders will move onto the 13 Regional Championships that run through eight major geographical regions in the United States.

"This is one of the most exciting days of the year for AMA motocross organizers and racers. The day the AMA Amateur National Qualifying schedule comes out is much anticipated," said MX Sports Director, Tim Cotter. "Receiving a qualifier or a regional put the organization in an elite status. A reward for hard work and dedication to our sport. This year nearly 100 tracks applied for events on the schedule. This year's schedule is highlighted with several new venues and many traditional tracks and organizers."

Area Qualifiers serve as the first step in qualifying for the world's largest and most prestigious amateur motocross championship. The Regional Championships then serve as the next step to seed riders into the National Championship. Only riders who finish in a qualifying position at a Regional Championship are eligible to race the week of July 29 through August 3.

"The AMA is proud of our amateur motocross program," said AMA Motocross Manager, Alex Hunter. "The Area Qualifiers and Regional Championships are often the largest races of the season for our organizers. They always do a great job."

Once again this year's lineup includes many National-caliber tracks that have become a crucial part of the Road to Loretta's. From historic tracks including Budds Creek Motocross Park and High Point Raceway in the Northeast to Washougal in the Northwest, these National tracks offer amateur racers a chance to race on the same track as the professionals in the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross circuit. The program also returns to many other favorites such as the RedBud MX in the Mid-East, and Muddy Creek Raceway along with WW Ranch Motocross Park in the Southeast. Oak Ridge MX and MC Moto Park both return in the North Central region, while Underground MX is back on the schedule in Kemp, Texas for a South Central qualifier.