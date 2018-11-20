On This Day In Moto: November 20

November 20

1988

At the Tokyo Supercross in Jingu Stadium, Kawasaki riders Jeff Ward and Ron Lechien won a star-packed race that could have been an actual AMA Supercross, given the talent shipped over by the promoters from the U.S.

Check out the top 12, in order: Ward, Lechien, Rick Johnson, Guy Cooper, Johnny O'Mara, George Holland, Micky Dymond, Erik Kehoe, Damon Bradshaw, Mike LaRocco, Doug Dubach, Ron Tichenor.

Cool side note: Not only did Rich Winkler of what we now know as Dirt Wurx help build the supercross tracks in Japan, he also penned the Cycle News coverage of the events, including 16-year-old sensation Damon Bradshaw's stunning win at the Osaka round.