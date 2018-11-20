Industry Black Friday and Cyber Monday Deals

Worried about finding the time to shop? Worried you won't get a great gift? Well, we got you covered.

Check online to find the best deals on gifts for family and friends this season from companies around the industry.

Note: This post will continue to update.

Racer X Brand

Racer X Brand is offering 20% off site-wide for Black Friday starting today through next Tuesday the 27th. Use code: BLKFRI18 upon checkout to receive discounts.

Works connection

Works Connection is offering 30% off. Discount applies to online orders only. Use the code BLACKFRIDAY18. Sale is Friday only, from 12:00 a.m. - 11:59 p.m. PST. Visit www.worksconnection.com for more.

Fuel

Fuel is offering 40% off their entire site—all week long! Go here for more info.