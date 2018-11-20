Andrew Short Returns to Racing in the U.S.

Many press releases throw in an exclamation point or two to add some excitement. We're pretty certain the excitement in Shorty's words above are 100 percent genuine. The man is always pumped to race a a dirt bike.

“I am really excited to join the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing team and to race the WORCS series," said Short in a team statement. "I think it’s something that has become a big passion of mine. The off-road community is unique and how they approach racing is really cool. With my motocross background and continuing to race rally, I feel like off-road is a great combination of the two and I am hoping to find a lot of success doing it!”

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna announced its 2019 off-road racing factory team today, and it includes some expected names—GNCC contender Thad DuVall and EnduroCross Champion Colton Haaker return to the team, and GNCC rising star Trevor Bollinger was announced to the squad last week. The surprise is seeing the familiar name of Andrew Short on the list. Short, the long-time veteran of AMA Supercross and Motocross, now has a career in international rally racing. This year, he'll continue doing those rally races but also compete domestically in the WORCS (World Off-Road Championship Series).

“2019 is going to be a strong year for the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing Off-road Team," says team manager Tim Weigand. "We have an exceptional rider line-up that I know can push the limits to come out on top!”

Haaker recently won his second career AMA EnduroCross Championship and will return to defend that title next year, as well as try to take another FIM SuperEnduro Championship in Europe.

“I am looking forward to 2019 and continuing to win races as well as championships," says Haaker. "In the later part of 2018, I had a comeback season and was able to regain the Endurocross championship, that was lost the year prior. My goal is to continue the success and put my Rockstar Energy Husqvarna FX 350 up front where it belongs!”

DuVall won four races in GNCC this year and has finished second in points to Kailub Russell the last two seasons. He will return to GNCC again and, in a change, also compete in the WORCS.

“I am super pumped to get the 2019 season started and am looking forward to another awesome ride on my FX 350," says DuVall. "I have had a great two years running up front, but it is time for a championship."

Bollinger, who won the GNCC XC2 Championship two years ago and finished fourth in XC1 points this season, moves over from the Johnny Campbell Racing Honda team.

“I am excited to be riding for the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing team. It is a real honor to be working with such a professional group and I look forward to a great 2019 season," he said.